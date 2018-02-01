We’re always striving to deliver better content to our readers and doing so requires investment. For years we’ve been offering content from American Songwriter magazine at no charge to our web readers. We’ve been able to do this thanks in large part to advertiser support. But times change and the new reality of the publishing business is that advertisers can no longer support the entire cost of delivering this content. So we’ve decided to put all magazine content behind a paywall.

The good news is that there will still be plenty of great FREE content on the website. But for you to access the PRINT content, we will start charging a nominal fee for your monthly membership beginning February 1, 2018.

The even better news is that by becoming a member, you will automatically receive a subscription to the magazine. We are also developing exclusive new content and providing archived print content that will be available only to paying members. You will find song critiques, video webinars, and other content dedicated to make you a better songwriter that non-members can’t access. And you’ll get discounts on merch and contest entries as well. In addition, we’ll be offering discounts on products and services like Songtrust and Yep Roc Records and adding more all the time.

The pricing is a reasonable $24.95 per year or $2.49 per month, with the monthly membership cancellable at any time. But for a limited time only we are offering free members special discounted pricing of only $19.95 or or $1.99 per month.

Included, new members will receive:

• Online access to all content appearing in the current edition of the print

• Online access to print edition Archives

• Premium members-only content in our “Songwriter U section”

• Discounts on vinyl, songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Plus, we’ll be continually adding new and highly informative content only accessible to members. including how-to videos, song critiques and other tips from songwriting pros.

Join between now and March 1 and you’ll receive all of these benefits for 20 percent off the list price. We’re excited to have you join us in this new Membership and continue to expand what American Songwriter Magazine can do for our readers and the songwriting community. But don’t wait … this 20 percent discount offer only lasts until March 1!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN.