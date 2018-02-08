John Prine will release a studio album of new material this spring called The Tree Of Forgiveness.

The album, which drops April 13, was produced by Dave Cobb and will be released on Prine’s own Oh Boy Records. It features Prine’s first offering of new songs in 13 years.

The record was recorded in RCA Studio A in Nashville. Prine co-wrote the album with Pat McLaughlin, Roger Cook, Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes and Phil Spector. It also features contributions from special guests Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires.

Below you can watch the video for the album’s lead single “Summer’s End.”

Prine will tour extensively behind the album throughout 2018. On the day of the album’s release, Prine will co-headline a concert with Sturgill Simpson at Radio City Music Hall in New York. See more tour dates and album track list below.

The Tree Of Forgiveness Track List

1. “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

2. “I Have Met My Love Today” ft. Brandi Carlile (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

3. “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

4. “Summer’s End” (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

5. “Caravan of Fools” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

6. “The Lonesome Friends of Science” (by John Prine)

7. “No Ordinary Blue” (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

8. “Boundless Love” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

9. “God Only Knows” (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

10. “When I Get to Heaven” (by John Prine)

Confirmed tour dates

April 11—Woodstock, NY—Levon’s Place

April 13—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall (co-headline with Sturgill Simpson (solo))

April 14—Philadelphia, PA—Merriam Theatre (with Kurt Vile)

April 25—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

April 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

April 28—Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

May 11—Beaver Dam, KY—Beaver Dam Amphitheater* (with Tyler Childers)

May 12—Indianapolis, IN—Clowes Hall (with Tyler Childers)

May 18—Los Angeles, CA—Ace Theatre (with Sam Outlaw)

May 19—San Diego, CA—Balboa Theatre (with Sam Outlaw)

May 23—Folsom, CA—Harris Center (with Ramblin Jack)

May 24—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield (with Sam Outlaw)

June 1—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap (with Margo Price)

June 2—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall (with Margo Price)

June 8—Louisville, KY—Palace Theatre (with Colter Wall)

June 9—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre (with Tyler Childers)

June 13—Burlington, VT—Flynn Theatre (with Valerie June)

June 15—Boston, MA—Wang Theatre

June 16—Concord, NH—Capitol Theatre (with Valerie June)

June 29—Dallas, TX—AT&T Center (with Amanda Shires)

June 30—Austin, TX—Bass Hall (with Amanda Shires)

July 14—Somerset, KY—Musicians Festival

July 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Heinz Hall (with Langhorne Slim)

August 2—Glasgow, U.K.— Kelvingrove Bandstand (with John Moreland)

August 3—Birmingham, U.K.—Town Hall (with John Moreland)

August 5—Cambridge, U.K.—Cambridge Folk Festival

August 8—Oslo, Norway—Konserthurst (with Tanya McCole)

August 10—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (with Tanya McCole)

August 13—Dublin, Ireland—National Concert Hall (with Tanya McCole)

September 14—Huntsville, AL—Von Braum Center (with Kelsey Walden)

September 15—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre (with Kelsey Walden)

September 19—Eugene, OR—Hult Center (with Todd Snider)

September 21—Portland, OR—Schnitzer Theatre (with Todd Snider)

September 22—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre (with Todd Snider)

September 28—Columbus, OH—Ohio Theatre (with Lilly Hiatt)

October 3—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre (with Kelsey Walden)

October 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

October 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

November 7—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

November 8—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

November 10—Denver, CO—Buell Center (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

December 12—Las Vegas, NV—Westgate Theatre (with John Paul White)

December 14—Phoenix, AZ—Celebrity Theatre (with John Paul White)

December 15—Tucson, AZ—Fox Theatre (with John Paul White)

*tickets excluded from album bundle

BOLD presale February 14, general on sale February 16