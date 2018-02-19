PRESS RELEASE:

Mackie recently announced a new line of affordable, high-quality, audio tools for studio and live sound. With the MDB Series Direct Boxes, the MTest-1 Cable Tester and M48 Phantom Power Supply, Mackie now offers essential tools for studio and live sound applications with their proven Built-Like-A-Tank™ construction and premium analog circuitry.

“Mackie has always been about creating audio solutions that sound great, are easy to use, and reliable,” says Ryan Cassady, Mackie Product Manager. “The new line of audio tools is our continuation of giving customers the capability they need with the Mackie sound and build quality they trust.”

The MDB Series Direct Boxes consists of four different models. The MDB-1P Passive Direct Box, MDB-2P Stereo Passive Direct Box, MDB-1A Active Direct Box, and the MDB-USB USB Stereo Direct Box. Each model features premium analog circuitry, Built-Like-A-Tank design, and professional-grade performance.

“Direct boxes are essential for ensuring the best sound quality and lowest noise possible,” remarks Cassady. “Providing an optimal audio path to front of house or a recording rig ensures the instruments sound the way the artist intended.”

The MDB-1P Passive Direct Box is perfect for instruments like guitars, basses and more on stage or in the studio. The MDB-2P Passive Stereo Direct Box offers the same great performance, but with dual inputs and outputs for stereo sources. The MDB-1A Active Direct Box features active circuitry for ultra-low distortion and noise. Last but not least, the MDB-USB USB Stereo Direct Box features a USB input and dual XLR outputs for maximum audio quality direct to front of house from a laptop.

In addition to the series of direct boxes, Mackie introduces two audio tools perfect for any musician or engineer to have in their tool belt. The battery-powered MTest-1 Cable Tester and M48 48v Phantom Power Supply.

The MTest-1 features a simple 5-way switch to test every pin, even with mismatched connectors, for all common connector types and more. Whether you have a few in your gig bag or multiple crates filled with cables, you don’t want to be stuck in the middle of a performance when the last strand of wire gives out during a guitar solo or the vocal performance of a lifetime. What about troubleshooting a system? No problem. Powered by a 9v battery, the MTEST-1 can go with you when you explore beneath the stage or behind an imposing stack of speakers.

The M48 48v Phantom Power Supply allows you to use your devices and microphones that require external power in any setup. It can also provide an easy solution when the phantom power being supplied from a venue is inadequate. With the M48 you will always get a clean, full 48v of power for the best sound and low-noise performance. Perfect for home and professional studios, live sound, podcasters, content creators, and more.

With a full line of affordable direct boxes and useful audio tools, Mackie fans can now turn to their favorite pro audio brand for even more of the essential gear they need, with the quality they expect, for their live sound or studio setup.

Mackie audio tools include the MDB-1P, MDB-2P, MDB-1A, MDB-USB, MTest-1, and M48, and are available worldwide on February 1, 2018. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $69.99 for the MDB-1P, $83.99 for the MDB-2P, $83.99 for the MDB-1A, $209.99 for the MDB-USB, $41.99 for the MTest-1, and $69.99 for the M48.

For more information, visit:

Direct Boxes www.mackie.com/mdb-series

M48 www.mackie.com/m48

MTEST-1 www.mackie.com/mtest-1