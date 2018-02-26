Natalie Prass has announced that her sophomore album, The Future and the Past, will come out on June 1.

Back in 2016, Prass had her next album written and primed for recording, with even her band and studio time booked. But then came the election. For Natalie, it was a disappointing blow.

“The record was ready to go, and then the election happened,” explains Prass. “I was devastated. It made me question what it means to be a woman in America, whether any of the things I thought were getting better were actually improving, who I am and what I believe in. I knew I would be so upset with myself if I didn’t take the opportunity to say some of the things that meant so much to me, so I decided to rewrite the record. I needed to make an album that was going to get me out of my funk, one that would hopefully lift other people out of theirs, too, because that’s what music is all about.”

Along with declarations of defiance and femininity, The Future and the Past also finds Prass taking cues from ’80s pop and ’90s R&B, an artistic pivot from her debut. Ahead of the forthcoming album, Prass has released the lead single, “Short Court Style,” coupled with a music video. The R&B influence shines through on “Short Court Style,” with whistling synths and sampled whoops.

Prass will tour throughout 2018, including a stint with Fleet Foxes before heading over to Europe. Check out the dates below and watch “Short Court Style.”

Tour Itinerary:

March 1 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor *

March 2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

March 3 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

March 4 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theater *

March 6 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

March 7 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte *

March 9 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall *

March 10 – Memphis, TN – Cannon Center for Performing Arts *

March 11 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen *

March 12 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

March 14-16 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

April 21 – Rotterdam, NL – Motel Mozaique Festival

April 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

April 23 – London, UK – Bush Hall

April 26 – Brighton, UK – Bau Wow

April 27 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

April 28 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

April 29 – Glasgow, UK – Mono

June 1 – New York, NY – Rough Trade

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

June 3 – Richmond, VA – Broadberry

* – w/Fleet Foxes