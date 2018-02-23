Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have shared a new single today, “Coolin’ Out,” featuring the indie folk-pop band Lucius.

“Coolin’ Out” will appear on the forthcoming Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats album, Tearing at the Seams, due out March 9. Like the name suggests, the tune is cool, fresh, and funky. “Coolin’ Out” follows “Hey Mama” and the lead single “You Worry Me.”

Writing and recording for Tearing at the Seams was a full-band effort, with initial sessions taking place in Rodeo, New Mexico. “For the first record I demo-ed everything up and created most of the parts,” says Rateliff. “This time, I felt like we’ve all spent so much time on the road that we should all go off somewhere. We should all have that experience together.”

Check out “Coolin’ Out” and upcoming tour dates below.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour Itinerary:

* w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

† w/ The Head & The Heart

‡ w/ Deer Tick

§ w/ The Head & The Heart and Hiss Golden Messenger

** w/ Tank and the Bangas

†† w/ Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

‡‡ w/ John Prine

March 8 /// New York, NY /// Apollo Theatre

March 15 /// Spicewood, TX /// Luck Reunion

May 5 /// Saint Petersburg, FL /// Jannus Live*

May 6 /// Atlanta, GA /// Shaky Knees Festival

May 8 /// Charlotte, NC /// The Fillmore*

May 9 /// Raleigh, NC /// The Ritz*

May 11 /// Asheville, NC /// Highland Brewing Company*

May 12 /// Louisville, KY /// Iroquois Amphitheater*

May 14 /// Richmond, VA /// The National

May 16 /// Washington, DC /// Anthem

May 18 /// Toronto, ON /// Massey Hall

May 19 /// Montreal, QC /// MTelus

May 31 /// Chicago, IL /// Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †

June 1 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Lawn at White River State Park

June 2 /// Lewiston, NY /// Artpark Amphitheater †

June 3 /// Cleveland, OH /// Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica †

June 5 /// Cooperstown, NY /// Brewery Ommegang

June 6 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Skyline Stage at the Mann Center

June 8 /// Boston, MA /// Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ‡

June 9 /// Forest Hills, NY /// Forest Hills Stadium §

August 3 /// Kansas City, MO /// Crossroads

August 4 /// Des Moines, IA /// Hinterland Festival

August 5 /// St. Paul, MN /// The Palace Theatre

August 7 /// Moorhead, MN /// Bluestem Amphitheatre

August 9 /// Missoula, MT /// Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 10 /// Troutdale, OR /// Edgefield Amphitheater

August 15 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Greek Theater

August 18 /// Oakland, CA /// Fox Theater

August 22 /// Denver, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

August 23 /// Denver, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre††

November 7 /// Breckenridge, CO /// Riverwalk Center (Folk Set) ‡‡

November 8 /// Grand Junction, CO /// Avalon Theatre (Folk Set) ‡‡

November 10 /// Denver, CO /// Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre (Folk Set) ‡‡