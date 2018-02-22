Patrick Damphier has had a hand in all kinds of musical projects, having produced albums for Jessica Lea Mayfield, the Arcs, the Mynabirds, and Stone Jack Jones, to name a few. He also played in beloved Nashville band Paper Rival, an indie outfit active in the mid-aughts. Damphier is preparing to step out on his own, with plans to release his debut album, Say I’m Pretty, via YK Records later this year.

New tune “Under My Door” is Say I’m Pretty‘s first single. A glistening slice of guitar pop, “Under My Door” shows Damphier to be a formidable new voice in the hazy musical landscape occupied by acts like Real Estate and Mac DeMarco. Jessica Lea Mayfield sings backing vocals on the track, which features a single cover created by Richard Swift.

“As much as I sometimes enjoy talking about other artist’s songs, I equally dislike talking about my own songs,” Damphier says. “I had this bouncy guitar thingy happening that felt light and upbeat, but a few darker lines started to fall into place. I really liked the juxtaposition, so, I followed it. I was thinking about someone hurting, isolated, separated by a ‘door,’ and then being touched by someone else’s reality on the other side of the same door, ‘coming to life.’ It’s that simple and that complicated. Without naming names, I know these people. They are very real friends of mine.”

Damphier will perform as part of a YK Records showcase at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge on February 23, with 7″ copies of “Under My Door” on hand.

Listen to “Under My Door” below.