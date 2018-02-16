From the press release:

A complete new RockBoard® pedalboard range including accessories debuted at the January 2018 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. The new 2018 RockBoard® pedalboard series has been completely re-designed. Setting out to create a pedalboard that is lightweight, rigid and rugged, allowing for the use of a multitude of pedals as well as power supply mounting solutions unique to this ingenious aluminum construction. Based on only one folded, cold-rolled aluminum sheet for the board frame, this design needs no welded seams. This makes the board surface completely plain and gives you more pedalboard space for your money. U-shaped vertical support braces offer additional stability without adding too much weight.

The new RockBoard® pedalbords will neither bend nor wiggle. The innovative slot-based design works equally well with standard mounting solutions as with the new RockBoard® Quick Mount pedal mounting plates (sold separately). The slots also let you easily hide cables underneath the surface for a need and tidy setup. Additionally, any power supply can either be mounted underneath the board surface, or using the optional RockBoard® The Tray universal power supply mounting solution.

All RockBoard® 2018 Series models (except Duo 2.1) are compatible with the RockBoard® Module patch bays. With seven sizes ranging from 46 cm (18 1/8″) to 102 cm (40 3/16″) in width we are sure you will find the perfect board for your needs. All sizes are available with either gig bag or flight case.

The following RockBoard® models and optional accessories will be available from January 2018 onwards:

RockBoard® DUO 2.1

RockBoard® TRES 3.1

RockBoard® QUAD 4.1

RockBoard® QUAD 4.2

RockBoard® CINQUE 5.2

RockBoard® CINQUE 5.3

RockBoard® CINQUE 5.4

