Rodney Crowell, winner of two Grammys and the author of 15 No. 1 country hits, will host a songwriting camp this summer in the idyllic setting of Carmel, California.

The camp — Rodney Crowell’s Adventures In Song — runs from July 16-20. Instructors also include Joe Henry, Lisa Loeb, Allen Shamblin and Brennen Leigh. There will also be guest appearances by Bernie Taupin, long-time collaborator of Sir Elton John, and Benmont Tench, keyboardist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The camp is being presented by American Songwriter and Dreamcatcher Events.

As a camp preview, Crowell talked with American Songwriter about the nature of songwriting and what aspects of it can be taught, as well as the lessons he learned from the old masters when he first showed up in Nashville. Watch the video below.

Look for more videos featuring Crowell in the coming weeks. For more information, and to purchase tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience, visit the official website.

Video shot and edited by Neal Dahlgren.