Shure has announced a mobile recording contest and is calling for entries from bands, singers, and solo musicians.

To enter, upload a recording of an original song filmed in a unique location to Shure’s website. A shortlist with 20 spots will then be determined by Shure. In order to qualify for the shortlist, the video must receive at least 50 votes – so get your friends, family, and fans to vote. An additional wildcard, the entry who receives the most public votes, will be added to the shortlist.

This final round of 21 artists will be given Shure gear to create an entirely new video. Finalists will be encouraged to film in an innovative location, thus taking their music “off the beaten track.”

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly will pick the best final video, sending the winner to LA for a recording session with producer Al Schmitt (Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan) at Capitol Studios.

“As a singer, I know that inspiration can happen at any moment,” said Kelly. “So I’m encouraging everyone to go for it and create something that is unique to who they are.”

Check out the dates below and follow this link for more information.