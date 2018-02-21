Lissie will release her fourth studio album, Castles, on March 23. In announcing the album, she also released a new single, “Best Days,” a poppy anthem about optimism in the face of overwhelming odds. Now, the songwriter has shared a heartwarming new video for the track, premiering today.

Directed by Robert Stockwell, the video finds Lissie and an eclectic cast of characters singing into both the camera and a full-length mirror. Throughout the clip, images of planets and celestial bodies fade in and out of frame, with a final shot of rows of planets reinforcing the video’s concept of what Lissie describes as uniting “all of my possible selves and possibilities.”

“When I approached Robert Stockwell about creating a video and shared my thoughts, we created this piece,” she says. “In such divisive times in the world, I also liked the idea of incorporating characters of different ages, gender and races as a unifying thread. We share in our humanity, similar hopes, and dreams for brighter futures, and I hoped to bring out the universal message of the song this way.”

Castles follows Lissie’s acclaimed 2015 album My Wild West. She’ll kick off a North American tour in Los Angeles on May 2.

Watch the video for “Best Days” below.