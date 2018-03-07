PRESS RELEASE

March 2nd, 2018

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – Alvarez Guitars proudly unveils the official Grateful Dead Ukuleles, 5 varieties of concert ukulele presented with iconic Grateful Dead Artwork. The ukuleles are currently available for purchase at www.GratefulDeadUkuleles.com

“It’s our great honor to be commissioned once again to design and deliver official Grateful Dead Ukuleles,” Says Chris Meikle, Head of Development at Alvarez and Senior Vice President of St. Louis Music. “No artwork is more celebrated in rock and roll than the Grateful Dead’s iconic imagery, and we think fans and ukulele players will really enjoy the way we’ve presented this art on some fantastic instruments.”

The official Grateful Dead Ukuleles feature unforgettable images from the band’s albums and posters, from classics such as Big Bertha, Steal Your face, and Dancing Bears, to more rare artwork like the Sunshine Daydream album cover. This iconic imagery is screen printed onto superb quality, warm sounding concert ukuleles, a beautiful pairing of the aesthetic Grateful Dead fans know and love with the quality Alvarez has become known to deliver.

The 5 models of Grateful Dead ukulele are available now, with an MSRP of $99. Go to www.GratefulDeadUkuleles to learn more and purchase today.