Ohio-bred songwriter Clarence Bucaro will release his latest album Passionate Kind on May 18. He’s offered up a first taste of the album in the form of “Where Do I Go,” a contemplative folk song that considers Bucaro’s place in an increasingly tumultuous social climate.

“These times are overwhelming,” Bucaro says. “Everyone seems confused and angry, even devastated. There’s a lot of disbelief, a lot of questions, a lot of wondering what’s going to happen next.”

Bucaro recorded Passionate Kind at Chicago studio the Loft with producer Tom Schick, known for his work with Wilco and Ryan Adams. The album will release via 2020 Records.

Listen to “Where Do I Go” below.

Tour dates:

May 25 — Portland, OR — Mission Theater w/ Hal Ketchum

May 27 — Seattle, WA — Triple Door w/ Hal Ketchum

May 31 — New York, NY — Rockwood Music Hall

June 1 — Egremont, MA — The Barn