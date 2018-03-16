Austin, TX — March 15, 2018 —New for 2018, Collings Guitars has expanded its acclaimed T-Series of traditional, vintage-inspired guitars with four new 0-size acoustic models available in both 12-fret and 14-fret variations. Collings’ T-Series combines their carefully refined approach to capturing the warm, fundamental tone of coveted pre-war instruments with true-to-era appointments and an original handcrafted case that’s been designed and built in-house to exacting standards. The vintage character and feel of the T-Series can be attributed to lightweight tonewoods that are individually selected and hand-voiced, along with an ultra thin all-nitrocellulose lacquer finish, animal protein glue construction, and several other finer details that collectively help push the tone in the intended direction. Model variations include the 14-fret 01 T and 02H T models, which feature mahogany and East Indian rosewood back and sides respectively and traditional appointments that compliment the woods. Also available are the new 01 12-Fret T and 02H 12-Fret T models, offered in similar appointment schemes, but with an elongated upper bout, slotted headstock, and pyramid-style bridge for a slightly richer tonality and enhanced midrange response. All T-Series models are equipped with fully adjustable truss rods, gently rolled fingerboard edges, gold mother-of-pearl inlays, wood fiber purflings, and distinctive celluloid bridge pins.

The 0 T-Series models are available through authorized Collings retailers with a starting MSRP of $5,250. Watch the T-Series film:

https://youtu.be/GaWt59q0DLc