Donovan Woods has been a fixture of the Nashville music community for a while now, though a sizable chunk of his previous work notably had him working behind the scenes instead of behind the microphone. A songwriter who moved to Nashville from his native Ontario, Woods counts tunes for Charlie Worsham, Charles Kelley, and Tim McGraw among his cuts.

Woods has a new solo album, Both Ways, due out April 20. Ahead of that release, he’s shared the latest in a string of album cuts, “Truck Full Of Money.” The orchestral tune is about life on the road, though it’s not your typical road song, trading outlaw twang and a driving beat for sweeping strings and heavy guitar.

“’Truck Full Of Money’ is about living as a tour musician,” Woods says. “Which sometimes feels like a dream come true, sometimes feels like any other job, and sometimes it feels death-defying. We wanted the song to feel like it was moving boldly over long distances, and the result is probably the biggest sounding song I’ve ever released.”

Listen to “Truck Full Of Money” below.