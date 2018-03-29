Nashville songwriter Erin O’Dowd is preparing to release her debut album Old Town, out May 4 on Horton Records. Ahead of the album’s release, she’s shared a new tune, “Trick Pony,” and accompanying video, in which pal Cornelius Cobb gallivants around an antique mall in O’Dowd’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I wrote ‘Trick Pony’ about that lover that just won’t quit,” O’Dowd says. “Every time they come back around, they act like they’ve changed, but they’re always up to the same ol’ tricks. I actually wasn’t aware of the Paul Simon song ‘One Trick Pony’ when I wrote this song. I was sharing my woes with a friend at the bar one night, lower than low, and an old cowboy overheard us and butted in, ‘Well, it sounds like he’s just an ol’ one trick pony! It’s best just to leave those in the dust. They’re not going anywhere. You’re much better off without them, those ol’ trick ponies.’ The phrase got stuck in my head, and I wrote this song not too long after.”

O’Dowd worked on Old Town with producer Travis Linville, and recruited John Fullbright to lend his talents on keys. Renowned pedal steel player Roger Ray also appears on the LP.

Listen to “Trick Pony” below.

Tour dates:

April 1 — Tulsa, OK — Doc’s

April 2 — Tulsa, OK — Philbrook Museum

April 6 — Norman, OK — Red Brick Bar

April 7 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Blue Door

April 13 — Tulsa, OK — Soul City of Tulsa (Release Show)

April 14 — Stillwater, OK — Zannotti’s

April 15 — Kansas City, MO — Westport Saloon

April 16 — Lawrence, KS — Henry’s on Eighth

April 18 — Omaha, NE — Growler’s USA

April 20 — Norman, OK — Native Spirits Winery

April 21 — Stillwater, OK — Stillwater Arts Festival

April 26 — Nashville, TN — The High Watt w/ Braison Cyrus

April 27 — Memphis, TN — South of Main Sounds

April 30 — Franklin, TN — Belvedere Commons

May 9-13 — Key West, FL — Key West Songwriters Festival

May 19-20 — Montreat, NC — SERFA (Southeast Regional Folk Alliance)

May 30 — Nashville, TN — Crying Wolf

June 13– Eureka Springs, AR — Chelsea’s

July 9 — Stillwater, OK — Modella Art Gallery

July 12 — Okemah, OK — WoodyFest

July 26 — Nashville, TN — Bobby’s Idle Hour