Frank Turner Reveals Video For “Blackout”

Frank Turner has released his third single — “Blackout” — from his forthcoming album Be More Kind. Of the song, Turner said, “[‘Blackout’] is new territory for me, musically — a song you could even play in a club. It’s about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”

The accompanying music video was shot on the George Lucas stage at Elstree Studios, the same studio where scenes from legendary films like Star Wars and Raiders Of The Last Ark were shot.

Be More Kind is due out May 4th. The album finds Turner taking a more rock-forward route and tinkering with bits of electronic-pop along the way. “I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said of the new direction.


Watch “Blackout” below and check out Turner’s upcoming tour dates.

Thu/Apr-05
Mexico City, MX
Caradura
Thu/May-31
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore
Fri/Jun-01
Pittsburgh, PA
Stage AE
Sat/Jun-02
Columbus, OH
Express Live^
Sun/Jun-03
Baltimore, MD
Pier Six Pavilion
Tue/Jun-05
Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore
Wed/Jun-06
New York, NY
Playstation Theater^
Fri/Jun-08
Charlotte, NC
The Fillmore
Sat/Jun-09
Atlanta, GA
The Tabernacle
Sun/Jun-10
Orlando, FL
House of Blues
Tue/Jun-12
Dallas, TX
House of Blues
Wed/Jun-13
Austin, TX
Stubb’s
Fri/Jun-15
Phoenix, AZ
Van Buren
Sat/Jun-16
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Sun/Jun-17
San Francisco, CA
Warfield Theatre
Tue/Jun-19
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
Thu/Jun-21
Kansas City, MO
The Truman**
Fri/Jun-22
Minneapolis, MN
Myth
Sat/Jun-23
Chicago, IL
Aragon Ballroom
Sun/Jun-24
Cleveland, OH
House of Blues
Tue/Jun-26
Boston, MA
Royale
Wed/Jun-27
Boston, MA
Royale
Fri/Jun-29
Boston, MA
Royale
Sat/Jun-30
Boston, MA
Royale
Sun/Jul-1
Boston, MA
Royale
Mon/Jul-2
Boston, MA
Royale
Mon/Jul-30
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Tue/Jul-31
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Wed/Aug-01
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Thu/Aug-02
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Fri/Aug-03
Denver, CO
Red Rocks*
Thu/Sep-06
Portland, OR
Crystal Ballroom
Fri/Sep-07
Seattle, WA
Moore Theatre
Sat/Sep-08
Vancouver, BC
The Vogue Theater
Sun/Sep-09
Victoria, BC
Alix Goolden Performance Hall
Tue/Sep-11
Edmonton, AB
Winspear Centre
Wed/Sep-12
Calgary, AB
MacEwan Hall
Fri/Sep-14
Saskatoon, SK
O’Brians
Sat/Sep-15
Winnipeg, MB
Burton Cummings Theatre
Tue/Sep-18
London, ON
London Music Hall
Wed/Sep-19
Toronto, ON
The Phoenix Concert Theater
Sat/Sep-22
Montreal, QC
Corona Theater
Mon/Sep-24
Ottawa, ON
Bronson Centre
Wed/Sep-26
Burlington, VT
Higher Ground
Sat/Sep-29
Asbury Park, NJ
Hear Me Sea Festival
Sun/Sep-30
Ithaca, NY
State Theatre
Mon/Oct-01
Charlottesville, VA
Jefferson Theater
Wed/Oct-03
Asheville, NC
The Orange Peel
Thu/Oct-04
Nashville, TN
Cannery Ballroom
Fri/Oct-05
Cincinnati, OH
Bogart’s
Sat/Oct-06
Milwaukee, WI
Pabst Theater

 

Lucero, The Menzingers, and The Homeless Gospel Choir to support May 31 through June 24
Co-headlining show with Lucero and support from Face to Face (acoustic)*
Lucero will not be supporting**
The Menzingers will not be supporting^