Frank Turner has released his third single — “Blackout” — from his forthcoming album Be More Kind. Of the song, Turner said, “[‘Blackout’] is new territory for me, musically — a song you could even play in a club. It’s about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”
The accompanying music video was shot on the George Lucas stage at Elstree Studios, the same studio where scenes from legendary films like Star Wars and Raiders Of The Last Ark were shot.
Be More Kind is due out May 4th. The album finds Turner taking a more rock-forward route and tinkering with bits of electronic-pop along the way. “I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said of the new direction.
Watch “Blackout” below and check out Turner’s upcoming tour dates.
|
Thu/Apr-05
|
Mexico City, MX
|
Caradura
|
Thu/May-31
|
Detroit, MI
|
The Fillmore
|
Fri/Jun-01
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Stage AE
|
Sat/Jun-02
|
Columbus, OH
|
Express Live^
|
Sun/Jun-03
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
Tue/Jun-05
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Fillmore
|
Wed/Jun-06
|
New York, NY
|
Playstation Theater^
|
Fri/Jun-08
|
Charlotte, NC
|
The Fillmore
|
Sat/Jun-09
|
Atlanta, GA
|
The Tabernacle
|
Sun/Jun-10
|
Orlando, FL
|
House of Blues
|
Tue/Jun-12
|
Dallas, TX
|
House of Blues
|
Wed/Jun-13
|
Austin, TX
|
Stubb’s
|
Fri/Jun-15
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Van Buren
|
Sat/Jun-16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Palladium
|
Sun/Jun-17
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Warfield Theatre
|
Tue/Jun-19
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
The Complex
|
Thu/Jun-21
|
Kansas City, MO
|
The Truman**
|
Fri/Jun-22
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Myth
|
Sat/Jun-23
|
Chicago, IL
|
Aragon Ballroom
|
Sun/Jun-24
|
Cleveland, OH
|
House of Blues
|
Tue/Jun-26
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Wed/Jun-27
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Fri/Jun-29
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Sat/Jun-30
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Sun/Jul-1
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Mon/Jul-2
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Mon/Jul-30
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Tue/Jul-31
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Wed/Aug-01
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Thu/Aug-02
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Fri/Aug-03
|
Denver, CO
|
Red Rocks*
|
Thu/Sep-06
|
Portland, OR
|
Crystal Ballroom
|
Fri/Sep-07
|
Seattle, WA
|
Moore Theatre
|
Sat/Sep-08
|
Vancouver, BC
|
The Vogue Theater
|
Sun/Sep-09
|
Victoria, BC
|
Alix Goolden Performance Hall
|
Tue/Sep-11
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Winspear Centre
|
Wed/Sep-12
|
Calgary, AB
|
MacEwan Hall
|
Fri/Sep-14
|
Saskatoon, SK
|
O’Brians
|
Sat/Sep-15
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Burton Cummings Theatre
|
Tue/Sep-18
|
London, ON
|
London Music Hall
|
Wed/Sep-19
|
Toronto, ON
|
The Phoenix Concert Theater
|
Sat/Sep-22
|
Montreal, QC
|
Corona Theater
|
Mon/Sep-24
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Bronson Centre
|
Wed/Sep-26
|
Burlington, VT
|
Higher Ground
|
Sat/Sep-29
|
Asbury Park, NJ
|
Hear Me Sea Festival
|
Sun/Sep-30
|
Ithaca, NY
|
State Theatre
|
Mon/Oct-01
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
Jefferson Theater
|
Wed/Oct-03
|
Asheville, NC
|
The Orange Peel
|
Thu/Oct-04
|
Nashville, TN
|
Cannery Ballroom
|
Fri/Oct-05
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Bogart’s
|
Sat/Oct-06
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Pabst Theater
Lucero, The Menzingers, and The Homeless Gospel Choir to support May 31 through June 24
Co-headlining show with Lucero and support from Face to Face (acoustic)*
Lucero will not be supporting**
The Menzingers will not be supporting^