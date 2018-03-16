Frank Turner has released his third single — “Blackout” — from his forthcoming album Be More Kind. Of the song, Turner said, “[‘Blackout’] is new territory for me, musically — a song you could even play in a club. It’s about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”

The accompanying music video was shot on the George Lucas stage at Elstree Studios, the same studio where scenes from legendary films like Star Wars and Raiders Of The Last Ark were shot.

Be More Kind is due out May 4th. The album finds Turner taking a more rock-forward route and tinkering with bits of electronic-pop along the way. “I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said of the new direction.

Watch “Blackout” below and check out Turner’s upcoming tour dates.

Thu/Apr-05 Mexico City, MX Caradura Thu/May-31 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Fri/Jun-01 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Sat/Jun-02 Columbus, OH Express Live^ Sun/Jun-03 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion Tue/Jun-05 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Wed/Jun-06 New York, NY Playstation Theater^ Fri/Jun-08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Sat/Jun-09 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle Sun/Jun-10 Orlando, FL House of Blues Tue/Jun-12 Dallas, TX House of Blues Wed/Jun-13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Fri/Jun-15 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren Sat/Jun-16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium Sun/Jun-17 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre Tue/Jun-19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Thu/Jun-21 Kansas City, MO The Truman** Fri/Jun-22 Minneapolis, MN Myth Sat/Jun-23 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom Sun/Jun-24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Tue/Jun-26 Boston, MA Royale Wed/Jun-27 Boston, MA Royale Fri/Jun-29 Boston, MA Royale Sat/Jun-30 Boston, MA Royale Sun/Jul-1 Boston, MA Royale Mon/Jul-2 Boston, MA Royale Mon/Jul-30 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Tue/Jul-31 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Wed/Aug-01 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Thu/Aug-02 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Fri/Aug-03 Denver, CO Red Rocks* Thu/Sep-06 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom Fri/Sep-07 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre Sat/Sep-08 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater Sun/Sep-09 Victoria, BC Alix Goolden Performance Hall Tue/Sep-11 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre Wed/Sep-12 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall Fri/Sep-14 Saskatoon, SK O’Brians Sat/Sep-15 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre Tue/Sep-18 London, ON London Music Hall Wed/Sep-19 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theater Sat/Sep-22 Montreal, QC Corona Theater Mon/Sep-24 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Wed/Sep-26 Burlington, VT Higher Ground Sat/Sep-29 Asbury Park, NJ Hear Me Sea Festival Sun/Sep-30 Ithaca, NY State Theatre Mon/Oct-01 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater Wed/Oct-03 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel Thu/Oct-04 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom Fri/Oct-05 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s Sat/Oct-06 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Lucero, The Menzingers, and The Homeless Gospel Choir to support May 31 through June 24

Co-headlining show with Lucero and support from Face to Face (acoustic)*

Lucero will not be supporting**

The Menzingers will not be supporting^