The International Songwriting Competition has announced the 2017 finalists.

A total of 344 finalists have been chosen across the 23 different categories. Winners will announced in April 2018. Judges include a variety of recording artists and music industry executives, including Lorde, Bastille, Tom Waits, and more.

The grand prize consists of $25,000 cash. Past winners include Gin Wigmore, Vance Joy, and The Band Perry. The competition is currently accepting entries for 2018.

Check out the 2017 finalists here.