Morehead, Kentucky’s Jeremy Short fronts Short & Company, a trio that blends rock, R&B, soul, and blues and has become a regional favorite on the southeast bar circuit. They’re preparing to release a new album, Lost In A Spin, on March 28, and ahead of that release they’ve shared a brand new tune.

Lead single “If The Spirit Moves You” showcases the band’s tight arrangements, fiery guitar chops, and Short’s velvety, soulful vocals.

“‘If The Spirit Moves You’ is a song about doing what you feel like doing, if it feels right do it,” Short says. “And not questioning your gut instincts. If you wanna dance, dance. If you wanna yell, then get it out. You gotta listen to the spirit within.”

Listen to “If The Spirit Moves You” below.