Liam Gallagher has confirmed his long-awaited return to the U.S.
Beginning in May, Gallagher will team up with Richard Ashcroft for a string of North American dates, ending with a solo show for Gallagher in Washington, D.C.
Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, recently released his solo album As You Were in 2017. Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, most recently released a solo album These People in 2016.
A full list of Gallagher’s tour dates can be found below:
Mar 21 Club Audio | Sao Paolo, Brazil
Mar 25 Lollapalooza Sideshow | São Paulo, Brazil
Mar 27 Parque de la Exposicion | Lima, Peru
Apr 13 Snowbombing | Mayrhofen, Austria
May 10 The Masonic | San Francisco, CA**
May 11 The Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA**
May 13 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts | Toronto, ON**
May 14 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion | Boston, MA**
May 16 Central Park Summerstage | New York, NY**
May 17 Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing | Philadelphia, PA**
May 19 Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC
May 27 The Biggest Weekend | Coventry, United Kingdom
Jun 8 Northside | Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 10 Parklife Festival | Manchester, United Kingdom Tickets
Jun 15 Malahide Castle | Dublin, Ireland
Jun 16 BelsonicB elfast, | Northern Ireland
Jun 21 I-Days Festival | Milan, Italy
Jun 23 Isle of Wight Festival | Isle of Wight, United Kingdom
Jun 29 Finsbury Park | London, UK SOLD OUT
Jun 30 TRNSMT Festival | Glasgow, Scotland
Jul 7 Main Square Festival | Arras, France
Jul 8 Les Eurockeennes | Belfort, France
Jul 10 Les Deferlantes | D’Argeles Sur Mer, France
Jul 20 Les Vielles Charrues | Carhaix-Plouguer, France
Jul 22 Benicàssim | Benicàssim, Spain
Jul 25 STIMMEN 2018 | Burghof Lörrach, Germany
Aug 10 Sonorama Ribera | Aranda de Duero, Spain
Aug 12 Sziget Festival | Budapest, Hungary
Aug 17 RiZE Festival | Chelmsford, United Kingdom
Aug 18 Lancashire County Cricket Club | Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
Sep 9 Lollapalooza Berlin | Berlin, Germany
**With Richard Ashcroft