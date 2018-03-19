Liam Gallagher has confirmed his long-awaited return to the U.S.

Beginning in May, Gallagher will team up with Richard Ashcroft for a string of North American dates, ending with a solo show for Gallagher in Washington, D.C.

Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, recently released his solo album As You Were in 2017. Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, most recently released a solo album These People in 2016.

A full list of Gallagher’s tour dates can be found below:

Mar 21 Club Audio | Sao Paolo, Brazil

Mar 25 Lollapalooza Sideshow | São Paulo, Brazil

Mar 27 Parque de la Exposicion | Lima, Peru

Apr 13 Snowbombing | Mayrhofen, Austria

May 10 The Masonic | San Francisco, CA**

May 11 The Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA**

May 13 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts | Toronto, ON**

May 14 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion | Boston, MA**

May 16 Central Park Summerstage | New York, NY**

May 17 Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing | Philadelphia, PA**

May 19 Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC

May 27 The Biggest Weekend | Coventry, United Kingdom

Jun 8 Northside | Aarhus, Denmark

Jun 10 Parklife Festival | Manchester, United Kingdom Tickets

Jun 15 Malahide Castle | Dublin, Ireland

Jun 16 BelsonicB elfast, | Northern Ireland

Jun 21 I-Days Festival | Milan, Italy

Jun 23 Isle of Wight Festival | Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

Jun 29 Finsbury Park | London, UK SOLD OUT

Jun 30 TRNSMT Festival | Glasgow, Scotland

Jul 7 Main Square Festival | Arras, France

Jul 8 Les Eurockeennes | Belfort, France

Jul 10 Les Deferlantes | D’Argeles Sur Mer, France

Jul 20 Les Vielles Charrues | Carhaix-Plouguer, France

Jul 22 Benicàssim | Benicàssim, Spain

Jul 25 STIMMEN 2018 | Burghof Lörrach, Germany

Aug 10 Sonorama Ribera | Aranda de Duero, Spain

Aug 12 Sziget Festival | Budapest, Hungary

Aug 17 RiZE Festival | Chelmsford, United Kingdom

Aug 18 Lancashire County Cricket Club | Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT

Sep 9 Lollapalooza Berlin | Berlin, Germany

**With Richard Ashcroft