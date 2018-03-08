The town of Goodnight, Texas is the midpoint between the two homes — San Francisco and Chapel Hill — of Avi Vincour and Patrick Dyer Wolf. It’s appropriate enough, then, that the two songwriters chose the town’s name as their pseudonym when they began writing music together a few years back.

On April 6, the pair will release their third album, Conductor. Ahead of the album’s release, they’ve shared a new tune, “Keep Movin’,” and accompanying video. The eerie, atmospheric clip mirrors the hypnotic, almost droning folk rock of the track, which was inspired by both personal and political difficulties.

“We filmed the video for ‘Keep Movin” in the dead of a winter’s night outside Gilroy, California, and the beach scenes about 15 hours later at Ocean Beach in San Francisco,” Vincour says. “Both were unimaginably frigid for California. The video is a realist/surrealist narrative of the lyrics, which were written toward the end of a year-long period of great uncertainty and discouragement. In the wake of losing my grandfather and Patrick’s father to cancer within three weeks of each other, and the United States all but coming apart, we were trying to stay motivated to finish writing and recording this record through palpable sadness.”

Watch the video for “Keep Movin'” below.