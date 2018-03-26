Ahead of their forthcoming album, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks have released new single “Shiggy.”

The tune gives listeners another taste of what’s to come on Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks’ seventh album, Sparkle Hard, out May 18th via Matador Records. According to Malkmus, writing Sparkle Hard involved a bit of “navel gazing” as the former Pavement frontman tried to come to grips with a world “that prompts you to put your best foot forward.”

“I was trying to keep it direct, for the most part,” Malkmus said. “I’ve been ‘zigzag-y’ and I like that, but I wanted to keep it tight, even if there are some long songs. People are quick to get things today; attention is low and there’s a lot of noise out there. We’re aware of it, so I was thinking about how I could cut through the noise a bit. In a way, that sounds kind of pop, but it’s not really — it’s just acknowledging the reality of how we all take things in now.”

Check out upcoming tour dates and listen to “Shiggy” below:

