Luke Winslow King’s sixth album Blue Mesa will drop May 11 on Bloodshot Records.

The Michigan native, whose music seems to move effortlessly across the spectrum of American roots music idioms, recorded the album in Tuscany with Italian guitarist and long-time collaborator Robert Luti.

You can get a taste of Blue Mesa by listening to the first single “Leghorn Women” below. King made his home in New Orleans for 15 years, and the song is a crackling, bayou blues as sultry as the Big Easy itself.

Check tour dates below.

Track list

1. You Got Mine

2. Leghorn Women

3. Blue Mesa

4. Born to Roam

5. Better for Knowing You

6. Thought I Heard You

7. Break Down the Walls

8. Chicken Dinner

9. After the Rain

10. Farewell Blues



FULL TOUR DATES (LINK):

May 9 – Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

May 10 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

May 11 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

May 13 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s

May 14 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

May 15 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

May 18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s

June 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

June 8 – Manhattan, KS @ Larry Norvel Band Shell

June 9 – Topeka, KS @ Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar

June 15 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

June 16 – Delton, MI @ Buttermilk Jamboree

Aug 23-26 -Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival

Aug 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

Aug 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo

Aug 31 – Quintana Martín Galidez, Spain @ Festival Valle de Tobalina

Sept 3 – Krefeld, Germany @ Kulturrampe

Sept 5 – Bristol, UK @ The Hen and Chicken

Sept 6 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

Sept 7 – Chester, UK @ St Mary`s Creative Space

Sept 8 – Scrooby, UK @ Scrooby Village Hall

Sept 9 – Old Portsmouth, UK @ The Square Tower