Luke Winslow King’s sixth album Blue Mesa will drop May 11 on Bloodshot Records.
The Michigan native, whose music seems to move effortlessly across the spectrum of American roots music idioms, recorded the album in Tuscany with Italian guitarist and long-time collaborator Robert Luti.
You can get a taste of Blue Mesa by listening to the first single “Leghorn Women” below. King made his home in New Orleans for 15 years, and the song is a crackling, bayou blues as sultry as the Big Easy itself.
Check tour dates below.
Track list
1. You Got Mine
2. Leghorn Women
3. Blue Mesa
4. Born to Roam
5. Better for Knowing You
6. Thought I Heard You
7. Break Down the Walls
8. Chicken Dinner
9. After the Rain
10. Farewell Blues
FULL TOUR DATES (LINK):
May 9 – Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe
May 10 – Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
May 11 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
May 13 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s
May 14 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
May 15 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
May 18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
June 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
June 8 – Manhattan, KS @ Larry Norvel Band Shell
June 9 – Topeka, KS @ Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar
June 15 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
June 16 – Delton, MI @ Buttermilk Jamboree
Aug 23-26 -Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival
Aug 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
Aug 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo
Aug 31 – Quintana Martín Galidez, Spain @ Festival Valle de Tobalina
Sept 3 – Krefeld, Germany @ Kulturrampe
Sept 5 – Bristol, UK @ The Hen and Chicken
Sept 6 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
Sept 7 – Chester, UK @ St Mary`s Creative Space
Sept 8 – Scrooby, UK @ Scrooby Village Hall
Sept 9 – Old Portsmouth, UK @ The Square Tower