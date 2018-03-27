Congratulations to all of our May/June 2018 winners! Click here to enter the July/August 2018 contest.
1st Place
“Country Boy Gospel”
by Colten Lyke
Bradenton, Florida
My religion is an Ozark John-boat sunset
And morning mist on neon braided line
Fishing with the friends I’ve caught in love’s net
Keeping faith with those who take the time
We sit out on the lake and let the truth in
Thankful for the gifts that God provides
Every single day we take communion
Sharing all the blessings in our lives
‘Round here
We don’t walk on water
And the book of John
Is the boat of my father
Everyone I know
Is an old Apostle
Fishing for my soul
A country boy gospel
There’s Sunday morning mass on silver water
As crickets join the bullfrogs in the choir
All around is glory, love and honor
A golden light arising so inspired
I tie a hook and fix a big old bobber
Dip into the bucket full of shiners
Wet a line and think about my father
Crack a smile and catch my heart’s desire
Round here
We don’t walk on water
And the book of John
Is the boat of my father
Everyone I know
Is an old Apostle
Fishing for my soul
A country boy gospel
When I was just a little boy
No more than five or six
Watched daddy fill with joy
As Pawpaw fought a mighty fish
I felt their beating heart’s
The love of Christ arise
We caught the light and time was ours
‘Cause all of life was on the line
Round here
We don’t walk on water
And the book of John
Is the boat of my father
Everyone I know
Is an old Apostle
Fishing for my soul
A country boy gospel
2nd Place
“Gone For Good”
Mike Guiney
Gananoque, Ontario, Canada
Ghosts appear out of sympathy
I guess that’s lonesome as it gets
Still, nothing really haunts him
Except her pictures and his regrets
But, livin’ in the past he says
is better than not livin’ at all
And friends know what to expect,
when they come to call
It’s not that she went away
he knew one day she would.
No, it’s not so much that she’s gone
it’s that she’s gone for good
Everyone said he’d hit the bottle
But he’s hasn’t touched a drop
His thirst is strong,
But weaker than, the memories he’s got
He breaks them open every morning
And nurses them ‘til dark
When they’re not holding him together
They’re tearin’ him apart
He’s still writing songs for her
But they just play inside his head
He sold that old Gibson
And bought a telescope instead
He’s taken with the stars now
Because the stars are always there
And every time one burns out
Another one appears
Yes, every time one burns out
Another one appears
3rd Place
“Hard Work And Easy Chairs”
John Bungard
Antioch, Tennessee
In a chemical plant by the riverside
He worked 30 long years of his life
To provide for his family and wife
I never once heard him complain
He was someone I could trust
I’ve seen him smile, heard him cuss
He was always there no matter what
Through the pleasure and pain
He liked coffee black and the morning paper
Always helping out a neighbor
Or if a friend needed a favor
He’s the one they’d call
His favorite smell was homemade bread
Saw both sides with a level head
I often think of the things he said
Every time I fall
God bless my dad and dads everywhere
For all the love they share
Between hard work and easy chairs
There wasn’t nothing he couldn’t fix
With blood and a 7/16 wrench
Carried a pocketknife and common sense
Both sharp enough to cut
He taught me shooting pool was basic math
There was pride in a straight and narrow path
Bend your knees you won’t break your back
And strong is more than tough
God bless my dad and dads everywhere
For all the love they share
Between hard work and easy chairs
I went from the kid holding the flashlight
To the man there by his bedside
All the days in between I will keep inside
They’ll never go away
He was a great dad, husband, brother and friend
I’ll miss his comforting hugs and loyal hand
He never told us how to be a good man
He just showed us every day.
God bless my dad and dads everywhere
For all the love they share
Between hard work and easy chairs
4th Place
“I Fall For The Dreamer”
Lisa Scarborough
Jacksonville Beach, Florida
You know I hate to see the summer go,
hate the thought of the falling snow
I know that highway is calling out your name
I can see your walls are closing in,
I can see your days are wearing thin
you know I used to be exactly the same
That’s why I fall for the dreamer
the up-and-leave-the-scener
come-and-go-in-betweener
yeah, I always fall for the dreamer
I have been around this great, big land,
Niagara Falls to the Rio Grande
I have caused a few heartaches in my time
I have run some trouble down,
from the Florida Keys up to Morgantown
searching for something, anything true and fine
That’s why I fall for the dreamer
the up-and-leave-the-scener
the come-and-go-in-betweener
yeah, I always fall for the dreamer
So go on down that highway,
maybe I’ll see you back my way
if you think about me, why don’t you drop me a line
when your glass is empty,
when you’re down to your last twenty
when you ain’t got nothing,
ain’t got nothing but time
I always fall for the dreamer
the up-and-leave-the-scener
come-and-go-in-betweener
yeah, I always fall for the dreamer
I always fall, I always fall for the dreamer
Honorable Mention
“It Falls Apart”
Nephi Henry
Provo, Utah
“When It Rains I Pour”
Matthew Soileau
Spring, Texas
“When Love Hits You”
Montana Modderman
Bradenton, Florida
“The Circumstances Of My Romance With You”
Artie Mayer
Chesterfield, Virginia
“Let It Slide”
Kevin J. Burdick
Virginia Beach, Virginia
“Yourself”
Francesco Mosaico
Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
“Porch Life”
Matthew Soileau
Spring, Texas
“Help Me Find My Home”
Jay Moore
Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
“The Battle”
Gretchen Keskeys
Sacramento, California
“New Home”
Steven Dorand
Detrehan, Louisiana