1st Place

“Country Boy Gospel”

by Colten Lyke

Bradenton, Florida

My religion is an Ozark John-boat sunset

And morning mist on neon braided line

Fishing with the friends I’ve caught in love’s net

Keeping faith with those who take the time

We sit out on the lake and let the truth in

Thankful for the gifts that God provides

Every single day we take communion

Sharing all the blessings in our lives



‘Round here

We don’t walk on water

And the book of John

Is the boat of my father

Everyone I know

Is an old Apostle

Fishing for my soul

A country boy gospel



There’s Sunday morning mass on silver water

As crickets join the bullfrogs in the choir

All around is glory, love and honor

A golden light arising so inspired

I tie a hook and fix a big old bobber

Dip into the bucket full of shiners

Wet a line and think about my father

Crack a smile and catch my heart’s desire



Round here

We don’t walk on water

And the book of John

Is the boat of my father

Everyone I know

Is an old Apostle

Fishing for my soul

A country boy gospel



When I was just a little boy

No more than five or six

Watched daddy fill with joy

As Pawpaw fought a mighty fish

I felt their beating heart’s

The love of Christ arise

We caught the light and time was ours

‘Cause all of life was on the line



Round here

We don’t walk on water

And the book of John

Is the boat of my father

Everyone I know

Is an old Apostle

Fishing for my soul

A country boy gospel

2nd Place

“Gone For Good”

Mike Guiney

Gananoque, Ontario, Canada

Ghosts appear out of sympathy

I guess that’s lonesome as it gets

Still, nothing really haunts him

Except her pictures and his regrets

But, livin’ in the past he says

is better than not livin’ at all

And friends know what to expect,

when they come to call



It’s not that she went away

he knew one day she would.

No, it’s not so much that she’s gone

it’s that she’s gone for good



Everyone said he’d hit the bottle

But he’s hasn’t touched a drop

His thirst is strong,

But weaker than, the memories he’s got

He breaks them open every morning

And nurses them ‘til dark

When they’re not holding him together

They’re tearin’ him apart



He’s still writing songs for her

But they just play inside his head

He sold that old Gibson

And bought a telescope instead

He’s taken with the stars now

Because the stars are always there

And every time one burns out

Another one appears



Yes, every time one burns out

Another one appears

3rd Place

“Hard Work And Easy Chairs”

John Bungard

Antioch, Tennessee

In a chemical plant by the riverside

He worked 30 long years of his life

To provide for his family and wife

I never once heard him complain



He was someone I could trust

I’ve seen him smile, heard him cuss

He was always there no matter what

Through the pleasure and pain



He liked coffee black and the morning paper

Always helping out a neighbor

Or if a friend needed a favor

He’s the one they’d call



His favorite smell was homemade bread

Saw both sides with a level head

I often think of the things he said

Every time I fall



God bless my dad and dads everywhere

For all the love they share

Between hard work and easy chairs



There wasn’t nothing he couldn’t fix

With blood and a 7/16 wrench

Carried a pocketknife and common sense

Both sharp enough to cut



He taught me shooting pool was basic math

There was pride in a straight and narrow path

Bend your knees you won’t break your back

And strong is more than tough



God bless my dad and dads everywhere

For all the love they share

Between hard work and easy chairs



I went from the kid holding the flashlight

To the man there by his bedside

All the days in between I will keep inside

They’ll never go away



He was a great dad, husband, brother and friend

I’ll miss his comforting hugs and loyal hand

He never told us how to be a good man

He just showed us every day.



God bless my dad and dads everywhere

For all the love they share

Between hard work and easy chairs

4th Place

“I Fall For The Dreamer”

Lisa Scarborough

Jacksonville Beach, Florida

You know I hate to see the summer go,

hate the thought of the falling snow

I know that highway is calling out your name

I can see your walls are closing in,

I can see your days are wearing thin

you know I used to be exactly the same



That’s why I fall for the dreamer

the up-and-leave-the-scener

come-and-go-in-betweener

yeah, I always fall for the dreamer



I have been around this great, big land,

Niagara Falls to the Rio Grande

I have caused a few heartaches in my time

I have run some trouble down,

from the Florida Keys up to Morgantown

searching for something, anything true and fine



That’s why I fall for the dreamer

the up-and-leave-the-scener

the come-and-go-in-betweener

yeah, I always fall for the dreamer



So go on down that highway,

maybe I’ll see you back my way

if you think about me, why don’t you drop me a line

when your glass is empty,

when you’re down to your last twenty

when you ain’t got nothing,

ain’t got nothing but time



I always fall for the dreamer

the up-and-leave-the-scener

come-and-go-in-betweener

yeah, I always fall for the dreamer

I always fall, I always fall for the dreamer

Honorable Mention

“It Falls Apart”

Nephi Henry

Provo, Utah

“When It Rains I Pour”

Matthew Soileau

Spring, Texas

“When Love Hits You”

Montana Modderman

Bradenton, Florida

“The Circumstances Of My Romance With You”

Artie Mayer

Chesterfield, Virginia

“Let It Slide”

Kevin J. Burdick

Virginia Beach, Virginia

“Yourself”

Francesco Mosaico

Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

“Porch Life”

Matthew Soileau

Spring, Texas

“Help Me Find My Home”

Jay Moore

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

“The Battle”

Gretchen Keskeys

Sacramento, California

“New Home”

Steven Dorand

Detrehan, Louisiana