Paul Simon announced the third and final leg of Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour. As previously announced, the tour will begin in Vancouver on May 16 and run throughout the summer. The tour will wrap up with two nights at Madison Square Garden, a night in Simon’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, and one more, final, to-be-announced performance.

Tickets for the final leg go on sale March 16.

Of his farewell tour, Simon said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Check out Paul Simon’s new tour dates below.