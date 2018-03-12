Paul Simon Announces Final Leg of Farewell Tour

Written By //

Paul Simon announced the third and final leg of Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour. As previously announced, the tour will begin in Vancouver on May 16 and run throughout the summer. The tour will wrap up with two nights at Madison Square Garden, a night in Simon’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, and one more, final, to-be-announced performance.

Tickets for the final leg go on sale March 16.

Of his farewell tour, Simon said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Check out Paul Simon’s new tour dates below.

DATE
CITY
VENUE
September 5
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
September 7
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
September 8
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center
September 11
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
September 12
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre
September 14
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
September 15
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
September 17
Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
September 20
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
September 21
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
September 22
New York, NY
TBA