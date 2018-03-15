Rodney Crowell, winner of two Grammys and the author of 15 No. 1 country hits, will host a songwriting camp this summer in the idyllic setting of Carmel, California.

The camp — Rodney Crowell’s Adventures In Song — runs from July 16-20. Guest instructors include Joe Henry, Lisa Loeb, Allen Shamblin, Don Peake, and Brennen Leigh. There will also be appearances by Bernie Taupin, long-time collaborator of Elton John, and Benmont Tench, keyboardist for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The camp is being presented by American Songwriter and Dreamcatcher Events.

As a camp preview, Crowell talked with American Songwriter about his experience co-writing with the acclaimed poet and memoirist Mary Karr. Watch the video below (and watch more camp preview videos here.)

For more information about “Adventures In Song,” and to purchase tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience, visit the official website.