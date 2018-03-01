Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly has signed with Rounder Records and Triple 8 Management, with plans to release his Rounder debut this summer.

Rounder Records President John Strohm said of the new signee: “I have followed Kelly’s career for years and I believe he is the best rising singer-songwriter in Nashville. We at Rounder are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with him.”

“I’ve been a fan of Kelly’s songwriting for years, and after listening to the forthcoming album; I knew I wouldn’t sleep well if I couldn’t dive in and help get this art to the world,” added Bruce Kalmick at Triple 8 Management. “Kelly is the next generation of storytelling folk rock. It’s only a matter of time before he’s uttered in the same conversation as Ryan Adams and Jason Isbell. Everyone should pay attention.”

Throughout March and April, Kelly will be on tour with Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather.

Black Magic (Official Music Video) by Ruston Kelly on VEVO.