Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her sophomore EP, titled “Twenty-Twenty.”

The new batch of songs from the Nashville native was produced by Dave Cobb and is being released on his label Low Country Sound. “She really reminds me of a southern Mazzy Star and I was blown away with her lyrics,” Cobb said of the young artist.

Stream the album below, and check out Conley’s spring tour dates with country-folk artist Brett Cobb.

SAVANNAH CONLEY ON TOUR

(*dates with Brent Cobb)

March 1—Chattanooga, TN—Revelry Room *

March 2—Atlanta, GA—The Earl *

March 3—Birmingham, AL—WorkPlay *

March 20—Toronto, Ontario—Horseshoe Tavern *

March 21—Detroit, MI—The Shelter *

March 22—Evanston, IL—SPACE *

March 23—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club *

March 24—Kansas City, MO—Knucklehead’s *

March 25—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway *

March 27—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi *

March 28—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar *

March 29—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle Tavern *

March 30—Raleigh, NC—The Pour House Music Hall *

March 31—Washington, D.C—DC9 *

April 3—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle *

April 4—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge *

April 6—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground *

April 7—Allston, MA—Great Scott *

April 8—Uncasville, CT—Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort *

April 10—Columbus, OH—The Basement *

April 11—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Café *

April 12—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern *

April 13—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre *

May 1—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry’s *

May 2—New Orleans, LA—Gasa Gasa *

May 3—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater *

May 4—Austin, TX—Stubb’s Jr. *

May 5—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater *

May 8—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar *

May 9—San Diego, CA—Casbah *

May 11—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour *

May 12—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel *

May 16—Portland, OR—Doug Fir Lounge *

May 18—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern *

May 19—Vancouver, Canada—The Biltmore Cabaret *

May 22—Boise, ID—Neurolux *

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room *

May 24—Fort Collins, CO—The Armory *

May 25—Denver, CO—Globe Hall *

May 26—Omaha, NE—Slowdown *

June 16 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival