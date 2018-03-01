Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her sophomore EP, titled “Twenty-Twenty.”
The new batch of songs from the Nashville native was produced by Dave Cobb and is being released on his label Low Country Sound. “She really reminds me of a southern Mazzy Star and I was blown away with her lyrics,” Cobb said of the young artist.
Stream the album below, and check out Conley’s spring tour dates with country-folk artist Brett Cobb.
SAVANNAH CONLEY ON TOUR
(*dates with Brent Cobb)
March 1—Chattanooga, TN—Revelry Room *
March 2—Atlanta, GA—The Earl *
March 3—Birmingham, AL—WorkPlay *
March 20—Toronto, Ontario—Horseshoe Tavern *
March 21—Detroit, MI—The Shelter *
March 22—Evanston, IL—SPACE *
March 23—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club *
March 24—Kansas City, MO—Knucklehead’s *
March 25—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway *
March 27—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi *
March 28—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar *
March 29—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle Tavern *
March 30—Raleigh, NC—The Pour House Music Hall *
March 31—Washington, D.C—DC9 *
April 3—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle *
April 4—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge *
April 6—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground *
April 7—Allston, MA—Great Scott *
April 8—Uncasville, CT—Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort *
April 10—Columbus, OH—The Basement *
April 11—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Café *
April 12—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern *
April 13—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre *
May 1—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry’s *
May 2—New Orleans, LA—Gasa Gasa *
May 3—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater *
May 4—Austin, TX—Stubb’s Jr. *
May 5—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater *
May 8—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar *
May 9—San Diego, CA—Casbah *
May 11—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour *
May 12—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel *
May 16—Portland, OR—Doug Fir Lounge *
May 18—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern *
May 19—Vancouver, Canada—The Biltmore Cabaret *
May 22—Boise, ID—Neurolux *
May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room *
May 24—Fort Collins, CO—The Armory *
May 25—Denver, CO—Globe Hall *
May 26—Omaha, NE—Slowdown *
June 16 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival