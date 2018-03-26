Traveller, the collaborative project between Robert Ellis, Cory Chisel, and Jonny Fritz, has announced its debut album, Western Movies, which is set to drop May 4.

After Traveller’s impromptu beginnings at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival, the three agreed to make an album. The trio found themselves a year later in Appleton, Wisconsin, at a 57-bedroom monastery/art space outfitted with a recording studio.

Of the recording experience, Fritz said, “Every morning three bald eagles would circle outside my window, in a turret overlooking the frozen Fox river. I kept thinking they were symbols for Cory, Robert, and myself. I’m half-kidding but …”

Listen to the group’s first single “Hummingbird” below and check out Traveller’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

May 04 – Cranky Pats – Neenah, WI

May 05 – Ballroom at 31 West – Newark, OH (w/ Dawes)

May 07 – Great Scott – Boston, MA

May 08 – Union Pool – Brooklyn, NY

May 09 – Union Pool – Brooklyn, NY

May 10 – Radio Bristol – Bristol, VA

May 11 – Standard Deluxe – Waverly, AL

May 12 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

May 13 – Hi Fi – Indianapolis, IN

May 14 – Space – Evanston, IL

May 16 – Codfish Hollow – Maquoketa, IA