Legendary musician Nile Rodgers is slated to appear on an upcoming episode of PBS’s acclaimed concert series Front And Center. The finale of the series’ eighth season, the episode features performance and interview footage from Rodgers at a recent appearance at New York City’s McKittrick Hotel, as well as a glimpse at his induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

“All of my songs are non-fiction with fictional elements,” Rodgers says in the episode. “All of them. I’ve never written a song that’s completely fiction. It’s always non-fiction. I always talk about a song’s DNA, what I call the deep DHM, the deep hidden meaning. Every song I write has DHM. And without that, that song cannot exist.”

Rodgers’ episode of Front And Center airs March 9. Check your local listings for more details.

Watch an exclusive clip from Rodgers’ episode below.