Willie Nelson has released the video for his latest single “Me and You” in advance of his upcoming album Last Man Standing. Arriving April 27, just two days before Willie’s 85th birthday, Last Man Standing is an 11-song collection of new tracks penned by Willie and his longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon.

“Me and You” is an upbeat yet skeptical look at the world as Willie wonders, “What the hell are we gonna do?”

Willie Nelson and Family have also announced dates for the touring Outlaw Music Festival, as well as a set of solo tour dates, including the annual 4th of July Picnic. The lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival includes artists such as Sturgill Simpson, Alison Kraus, the Head and the Heart, and more.

Watch “Me and You” below. For a full list of tour dates, click here.