Amanda Shires will release her fifth studio album on August 3.

The album, dubbed To The Sunset and produced by the ubiquitous Dave Cobb, finds the Nashville artist lighting out for edgier musical territory, according to the press statement. The record addresses such topics as self-esteem (“Mirror, Mirror”), addiction, and mental illness (“Wasn’t I Paying Attention?”).

To The Sunset was recorded at RCA Studio A and includes contributions from husband Jason Isbell (guitar), Peter Levin (keys), and Jerry Pentecost (drums). Cobb also lends support on bass.

In addition to songwriting, Shires writes poetry and earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Sewanee University. Recently, her other half shared one of her published poems (“Autumn Tritina”) on Instagram, which you can read here.

Below, see Shires’ tour dates for 2018.

AMANDA SHIRES 2018 TOUR DATES

4/26 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre – %

4/27 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre – %

5/4 – Nashville, TN – Sevier Park Fest

5/27 – Winston Salem, NC – Gears & Guitars Festival

6/22 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford

6/24 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

6/29 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House – ^

6/30 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – ^

7/12 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

7/13 – Charlotte, NC – Live on the Green in First Ward Park

7/14 – Somerset, KY – Master Musicians Festival

7/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

7/25 – Albany, NY – Lewis A. Swyer Theatre at The Egg

7/27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

7/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

7/31 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

8/1 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head

8/2 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

8/7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

8/10 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

8/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Symphony Hall – @

9/3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – @

% – Supporting Tommy Emmanuel

^ – Supporting John Prine

@ – Supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit