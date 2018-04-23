Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a North American tour this fall, in support of the release of their upcoming album Love is Dead. For the very first time, the trio will tour with a live drummer. CHVRCHES is also partnering with Plus 1 so that one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Girls Rock Camp, an international alliance of summer music camps for girls.
To date, the trio has shared four singles from Love is Dead, including “Get Out,” “Never Say Die,” “My Enemy” ( featuring Matt Berninger of The National), and most recently, “Miracle.”
Listen to “Miracle” below and check out CHVRCHES full tour schedule.
CHVRCHES Tour Dates:
May 26 — Swansea, UK — Radio1 Biggest Weekend
May 31 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera
June 3 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball
June 8 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands — Best Kept Secret
June 10 — Manchester, UK — Parklife
June 17 — Camden, NJ — Bb&T Pavilion
June 22 — Nehausen Ob Eck, Germany — Southside Festival
June 22 — Scheessel, Germany — Hurricane Festival
June 29 — Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic — Aerodrome
June 30 — St Gallen, Switzerland — Openair St Gallen
July 06 — Werchter, Belgium — Rock Werchter
July 08 — Glasgow, UK — TRNSMT Festival
July 11 — Linz, Austria — Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer
July 13 — Alges, Portugal — NOS Alive
July 15 — London, UK — Citadel Festival
July 27 — Yuzawa, Japan — Fuji Rock
August 02 — Chicago, IL — Lollapalooza
August 03 — St Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival
August 06 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre
August 09 — Ogden, UT — Ogden Twilight
August 31 — Stradbally, Ireland — Electric Picnic
September 20 — San Diego, CA — Open Air Theatre
September 26 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 27 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
September 29 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
October 03 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
October 04 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater
October 08 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City Birmingham
October 09 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
October 10 — — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle
October 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater
October 15 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
October 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore
October 18 — Washington, DC — The Anthem
October 20 — Boston, MA — Orpheum Theatre