Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a North American tour this fall, in support of the release of their upcoming album Love is Dead. For the very first time, the trio will tour with a live drummer. CHVRCHES is also partnering with Plus 1 so that one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Girls Rock Camp, an international alliance of summer music camps for girls.

To date, the trio has shared four singles from Love is Dead, including “Get Out,” “Never Say Die,” “My Enemy” ( featuring Matt Berninger of The National), and most recently, “Miracle.”

Listen to “Miracle” below and check out CHVRCHES full tour schedule.

CHVRCHES Tour Dates:

May 26 — Swansea, UK — Radio1 Biggest Weekend

May 31 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera

June 3 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball

June 8 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands — Best Kept Secret

June 10 — Manchester, UK — Parklife

June 17 — Camden, NJ — Bb&T Pavilion

June 22 — Nehausen Ob Eck, Germany — Southside Festival

June 22 — Scheessel, Germany — Hurricane Festival

June 29 — Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic — Aerodrome

June 30 — St Gallen, Switzerland — Openair St Gallen

July 06 — Werchter, Belgium — Rock Werchter

July 08 — Glasgow, UK — TRNSMT Festival

July 11 — Linz, Austria — Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer

July 13 — Alges, Portugal — NOS Alive

July 15 — London, UK — Citadel Festival

July 27 — Yuzawa, Japan — Fuji Rock

August 02 — Chicago, IL — Lollapalooza

August 03 — St Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

August 06 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

August 09 — Ogden, UT — Ogden Twilight

August 31 — Stradbally, Ireland — Electric Picnic

September 20 — San Diego, CA — Open Air Theatre

September 26 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 27 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

September 29 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

October 03 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

October 04 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

October 08 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City Birmingham

October 09 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

October 10 — — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle

October 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

October 15 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

October 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

October 18 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

October 20 — Boston, MA — Orpheum Theatre