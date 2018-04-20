Clint Michigan will release a new album, Centuries, via Kiam Records on April 27th. Ahead of the album’s release, the New York-based artist, whose actual name is Clint Asay, has shared a new animated video for album cut “Shirt Off.”

Animated by Quelle Chris, the video follows a young character plagued by negativity and insecurity about their body, wandering a cityscape alone as monsters and villains taunt and tease. The song itself, which hinges on the fear of baring one’s physical body to another person, is a personal one for Asay, who, in press materials for Centuries, reveals that the album grapples with his real-life struggles, including “[his] body, living with HIV, [his] childhood.”

Asay recorded Centuries at Nuthouse Recording in Hoboken, New Jersey after several years of writing. It follows the 2009 Clint Michigan release Hawthorne to Hennepin, and began to take shape after Asay began a difficult journey towards sobriety.

Asay will play an album release show for Centuries at Brooklyn’s Union Pool on April 29. Watch the video for “Shirt Off” below.