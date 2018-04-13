Indie singer-songwriter Erin Rae shared the title track from her upcoming album Putting On Airs. The album is scheduled to release on June 8 via Single Lock Records.

Fusing together folk, indie rock, and 1960s psych rock, the album was recorded midwinter in Appleton, Wisconsin at The Refuge, a monastery-turned-arts space. Production techniques were inspired by artists of the’60s, including The Beatles and Francoise Hardy, while also bringing in minimalism inspired by artists like Angel Olsen and Micheal Nau.

Putting On Airs follows Rae’s 2015 debut, Soon Enough, released independently under Erin Rae and the Meanwhiles. After the debut, she was signed to Single Lock Records, the Alabama-based label run by John Paul White (formerly of The Civil Wars). This spring, Rae will go on tour, supporting dates with the Mountain Goats and Margo Price.

Listen to “Putting On Airs” below.

Tour Dates:

APR 19 THU – 116 E. Mobile, Florence, AL, United States

APR 24 TUE – Joshua Hedley – Record Release Show. Nashville, TN, United States

MAY 15 TUE – Neighborhood Theatre, Charlotte, NC, United States (Support for Margo Price)

MAY 16 WED – Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw, NC, United States (Support for Margo Price)

MAY 17 THU – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA, United States (Support for Margo Price)

MAY 27 SUN – Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, United States (Support for the Mountain Goats)

MAY 28 MON – Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, United States (Support for the Mountain Goats)

MAY 29 TUE – Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, United States (Support for the Mountain Goats)

JUN 27 WED – Sh*tty Barn, Spring Green, WI, United States

AUG 30 THU- SEP 2 SUN – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset, Southwest, United Kingdom