Press release:

Mt. Juliet, TN – The original HOHNER Super 64 and Super 64X have embodied the high end chromatic harmonica since they first came on the market. Their unique sound has been heard on countless standards, Jazz and R&B hits. Hohner is proud to announce that these iconic models are getting an update.

The two new models were released in January 2018 at the NAMM show in Anaheim Ca. Their breathtaking new design offers a whole range of innovative new features and unparalleled playing comfort. The exclusive VarioSpring System, first found on the ACE harmonica, permits individual adjustment of slide spring tension, while the revolutionary construction of the new SilentSlide is exceptionally airtight and almost completely silent in operation. In addition, the comb chambers are optimized to ensure fastest possible reed response. The Super 64X boasts double thickness reed plates over the entire range, offering a massive boost in volume, and the high-end finish gives it a uniquely attractive appearance.

Both models set new standards in durability and ease of maintenance. The reed plates are mounted with screws, without contact to the covers, reducing reed wear and making basic maintenance much simpler. The covers are attached separately, and the nylon case provided also serves as a mobile work bench.

M758501 – Super 64 – Retail $500.00 MAP $399.99

M758601 – Super 64X – Retail $860.00 MAP $649.99