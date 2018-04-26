On June 22 Nashville singer-songwriter Lera Lynn will drop a duets album called Plays Well With Others.

The record features songs written and performed with a bevy of prominent roots musicians which include Peter Bradley Adams, John Paul White, Dylan LeBlanc, Andrew Combs, Rodney Crowell, Shovels & Rope, JD McPherson, and Nicole Atkins.

The album will be released on Single Lock Records and was recorded at John Paul White’s Sun Drop Sound studio in Florence, Alabama.

Of the project, Lynn says:

“Songwriting can be such a personal process; in the past I have tended to do it alone. With this record, I wanted to get outside of my own writing corner. I have access to a great community of writers and singers in Nashville, and it became an exciting challenge to sit down with some friends and say, ‘Let’s write a duet — one that maybe hasn’t been written before — and then record it together.’ This was an important thing for me to do as an artist: to open myself up to other people and have some fun.”

Today NPR premiered the single “Lose Myself,” which Lynn recorded with John Paul White.

See tracklist and tour dates below.

Tour Feat. Peter Bradley Adams and more:

June 22 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley – FEAT. John Paul White, Peter Bradley Adams, Nicole Atkins, Dylan LeBlanc, Rodney Crowell, and Andrew Combs

June 24 – Allison Park, PA – Hartwood Acres Amphitheater – FEAT. John Paul White & Peter Bradley Adams

June 26 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere – FEAT. John Paul White & Peter Bradley Adams

June 27 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom – FEAT. John Paul White & Peter Bradley Adams

June 29 – Arnoldsville, GA – Wildwood Revival – Feat. Peter Bradley Adams, Dylan LeBlanc, & Andrew Combs

Plays Well With Others track list

1.”Same Old Song” with Peter Bradley Adams

2. “Lose Myself” with John Paul White

3. “What Is Love” with Dylan LeBlanc

4. “Breakdown” with Andrew Combs

5. “Crimson Underground” with Rodney Crowell

6. “Wolf Like Me” with Shovels & Rope

7. “Nothin To Do With Your Love” with JD McPherson

8. “In Another Life” with Nicole Atkins

9. “Almost Persuaded” with John Paul White