Miranda Lambert is officially the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history.

For the ninth consecutive year, Lambert took home ACM Female Vocalist of the Year at last night’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas. She also won ACM Song of the Year for “Tin Man.” Lambert now boasts an impressive total of 32 ACM Awards, taking the title of most-awarded artist, previously held by Brooks and Dunn.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards named Jason Aldean as Entertainer of the Year, making it the third consecutive win for Aldean in that category.

Chris Stapleton was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year, his second win in that category, along with Album of the Year for his record From a Room: Volume 1.

Vocal Duo of the Year went to Brothers Osborne while Vocal Group of the Year went to Old Dominion.

Rhett Atkins was awarded Songwriter of the Year, given off-camera by the previously reigning Songwriter of the Year Lori McKenna.

See below for the complete list of winners.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Midland

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Lonesome Vinyl Music (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), SWMBMGBMI (BMI)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rhett Akins