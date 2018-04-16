Miranda Lambert is officially the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history.
For the ninth consecutive year, Lambert took home ACM Female Vocalist of the Year at last night’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas. She also won ACM Song of the Year for “Tin Man.” Lambert now boasts an impressive total of 32 ACM Awards, taking the title of most-awarded artist, previously held by Brooks and Dunn.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards named Jason Aldean as Entertainer of the Year, making it the third consecutive win for Aldean in that category.
Chris Stapleton was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year, his second win in that category, along with Album of the Year for his record From a Room: Volume 1.
Vocal Duo of the Year went to Brothers Osborne while Vocal Group of the Year went to Old Dominion.
Rhett Atkins was awarded Songwriter of the Year, given off-camera by the previously reigning Songwriter of the Year Lori McKenna.
See below for the complete list of winners.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Midland
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Lonesome Vinyl Music (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), SWMBMGBMI (BMI)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Rhett Akins