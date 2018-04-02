Leon Bridges has shared his new music video for his song “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand.”

Of the video, Rae says, “‘Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand’ is about the human desire to connect to each other while we live in a world increasing separating us. We watch Leon unable to be grounded as he floats through the lives of people who are disconnected. As he sings we tap into an increasingly common feeling of disconnection from each other and ourselves. Leon’s tries to feel connected through bringing comfort to the people he crosses like a guardian angel, until we find out who he is looking for. The video leaves us wondering what may linger in loss and regret if we are not able to be present to the relationships around us.”

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” was released ahead of Bridge’s forthcoming album, Good Thing, coupled with “Bad Bad News.” Good Thing is set to drop May 4th.

Watch the music video below.