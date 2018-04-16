Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have announced new tour dates for the summer. In support of their recent release The Nashville Sound, the summer tour will feature a rotating cast of supporting acts, including Hiss Golden Messenger, Brandi Carlile, Aimee Mann, and Amanda Shires.

As an independent release on Isbell’s own label Southeastern Records, The Nashville Sound took home a Grammy earlier this year for Best Americana Album. The single “If We Were Vampires” was also given the award for Best Americana Roots Song.

Produced by Dave Cobb, The Nashville Sound was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Isbell’s longtime band, the 400 Unit, features Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass), Amanda Shires (fiddle) and Sadler Vaden (guitar).

Check out the dates below.

July 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

July 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Basilica Block Party

July 7 – Sioux City, IA – Saturday In The Park

July 13 – Bonner Springs, KS – Americana Kansas City

July 14 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 15 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

July 17 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center @@

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion @@

July 20 – Canandaigua, NY – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center //

July 21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point //

July 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion //

July 24 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap @@

July 25 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion >>

July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

July 28 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest

August 24-25 – Austin, TX – Bass Hall **

August 26 – Austin, TX – Bass Hall $$

August 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Symphony Hall ^^

August 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre %%

August 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre %%

September 1 – San Diego, CA – Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall %%

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater %%

September 6 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park %%

September 7 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater %%

September 10 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House ##

September 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater ##

September 14 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Lawn @ White River $$

September 23 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 28 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

@@ – Hiss Golden Messenger

// – Brandi Carlile

>> – Aaron Lee Tasjan

** – Marie Lepanto

$$ – John Moreland

^^ – Amanda Shires

%% – Aimee Mann

## – Communist Daughter