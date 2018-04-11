The Nashville chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publisher’s (AIMP) announced the nominees for the 3rd annual AIMP Nashville Awards on May 7th at the Ryman Auditorium.
Highlighting the independent publishing community in Nashville, the show will include performances and appearances by Nashville artists and industry executives.
See a full list of nominees below.
AIMP Nashville Rising Songwriter of the Year
Emily Shackelton
Jordan Walker
Josh Thompson
Matt McGinn
Michael Hardy
Mitch Rossell
AIMP Nashville Rising Artist-Writer of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Hannah Ellis
Jameson Rodgers
Jillian Jacqueline
Kassi Ashton
Steve Moakler
AIMP Nashville Artist-Writer of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Devin Dawson
Jordan Davis
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Old Dominion
AIMP Nashville Song Champion of the Year
Janine Appleton Ebach
Jeff Skaggs
Lee Krabel
Leslie DiPiero
Shannan Hatch
Stephanie Cox
AIMP Nashville Publisher’s Pick
“CRAIG” (Walker Hayes)
independently published by SMACKSongs, Rarespark Media Group
“DEAR HATE” (Maren Morris/Tom Douglas/David Hodges)
independently published by Big Yellow Dog Music, Kobalt Music
“GOOD COMPANY” (Matt Alderman/Tommy Cecil/Jared Mullins)
independently published by Curb/Word Music Publishing, HoriPro Entertainment Group, Big Deal Music
“HAPPY PEOPLE” (Lori McKenna/Hailey Whitters)
independently published by Creative Nation Music, Carnival Music, Pulse Music
“I SHOULD GO TO CHURCH SOMETIME” (Brinley Addington/Michael Hardy/Sarah Turner)
independently published by HoriPro Entertainment Group, Watsky Music
“SPACE COWBOY” (Kacey Musgraves/Luke Laird/Shane McAnally)
independently published by Creative Nation Music, SMACKSongs
AIMP Nashville Song of the Year
“ALL ON ME” (Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Austin Smith)
independently published by Neon Cross Music
“DRINKIN’ PROBLEM” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
independently published by Black River Publishing, SMACKSongs
“HEARTACHE ON THE DANCE FLOOR” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Brice Long)
independently published by Song Factory, Curb/Word Music Publishing
“I COULD USE A LOVE SONG” (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)
independently published by Big Yellow Dog Music, Round Hill Music, Big Machine Music
“I’LL NAME THE DOGS” (Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson)
independently published by Big Loud Music, Round Hill Music, THiS Music, Big Machine Music
“MARRY ME” (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)
independently published by Major Bob Music, Combustion Music, Round Hill Music, SMACKSongs
“YOURS” (Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)
independently published by 3 Ring Circus Music
AIMP Nashville Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Ben Hayslip
Hillary Lindsey
Jesse Frasure
Josh Osborne
Shane McAnally
AIMP Nashville Publisher of the Year
Big Loud Publishing
Big Machine Music
Combustion Music
Rezonant Music
Round Hill Music
SMACKSongs