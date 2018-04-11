The Nashville chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publisher’s (AIMP) announced the nominees for the 3rd annual AIMP Nashville Awards on May 7th at the Ryman Auditorium.

Highlighting the independent publishing community in Nashville, the show will include performances and appearances by Nashville artists and industry executives.

See a full list of nominees below.

AIMP Nashville Rising Songwriter of the Year

Emily Shackelton

Jordan Walker

Josh Thompson

Matt McGinn

Michael Hardy

Mitch Rossell

AIMP Nashville Rising Artist-Writer of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Hannah Ellis

Jameson Rodgers

Jillian Jacqueline

Kassi Ashton

Steve Moakler

AIMP Nashville Artist-Writer of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Devin Dawson

Jordan Davis

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

AIMP Nashville Song Champion of the Year

Janine Appleton Ebach

Jeff Skaggs

Lee Krabel

Leslie DiPiero

Shannan Hatch

Stephanie Cox

AIMP Nashville Publisher’s Pick

“CRAIG” (Walker Hayes)

independently published by SMACKSongs, Rarespark Media Group

“DEAR HATE” (Maren Morris/Tom Douglas/David Hodges)

independently published by Big Yellow Dog Music, Kobalt Music

“GOOD COMPANY” (Matt Alderman/Tommy Cecil/Jared Mullins)

independently published by Curb/Word Music Publishing, HoriPro Entertainment Group, Big Deal Music

“HAPPY PEOPLE” (Lori McKenna/Hailey Whitters)

independently published by Creative Nation Music, Carnival Music, Pulse Music

“I SHOULD GO TO CHURCH SOMETIME” (Brinley Addington/Michael Hardy/Sarah Turner)

independently published by HoriPro Entertainment Group, Watsky Music

“SPACE COWBOY” (Kacey Musgraves/Luke Laird/Shane McAnally)

independently published by Creative Nation Music, SMACKSongs

AIMP Nashville Song of the Year

“ALL ON ME” (Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Austin Smith)

independently published by Neon Cross Music

“DRINKIN’ PROBLEM” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

independently published by Black River Publishing, SMACKSongs

“HEARTACHE ON THE DANCE FLOOR” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Brice Long)

independently published by Song Factory, Curb/Word Music Publishing

“I COULD USE A LOVE SONG” (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

independently published by Big Yellow Dog Music, Round Hill Music, Big Machine Music

“I’LL NAME THE DOGS” (Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson)

independently published by Big Loud Music, Round Hill Music, THiS Music, Big Machine Music

“MARRY ME” (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

independently published by Major Bob Music, Combustion Music, Round Hill Music, SMACKSongs

“YOURS” (Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)

independently published by 3 Ring Circus Music

AIMP Nashville Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Ben Hayslip

Hillary Lindsey

Jesse Frasure

Josh Osborne

Shane McAnally

AIMP Nashville Publisher of the Year

Big Loud Publishing

Big Machine Music

Combustion Music

Rezonant Music

Round Hill Music

SMACKSongs