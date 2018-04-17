Since 2016, the Outlaw Country Cruise has given music fans the unique opportunity to sail the high seas with some of their favorite roots, Americana, and country artists. The lineup for the fourth incarnation of the cruise was announced today.

Taking place January 27 through February 1 of next year on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship, the cruise will feature music from Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and the Dukes, and Nikki Lane, among dozens more artists. Artists will participate in live performances, collaborations, and special events like meet and greets throughout the duration of the cruise.

The Outlaw Country Cruise 4 is put on by Steven Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman. See the full lineup here. Watch highlights from the last Outlaw Country Cruise below.