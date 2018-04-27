On June 22, Reuben Bidez will release Something To Say, a new EP that follows his 2016 release Turning To Wine. He recorded the EP in Dallas at Modern Electric Sound Recorders with Jeff Saenz, tapping some of the Texas Gentlemen to join him as backing musicians.

Ahead of the EP’s release, Bidez has shared “What You Really Wanted,” a duet with fellow Nashville artist Molly Parden. Anchored by gentle acoustic guitar and embellished with slide guitar flourishes, the track takes stock of the ways in which we try to shape ourselves to fit the expectations of others.

“I wrote ‘What You Really Wanted’ the day after the presidential election,” Bidez says. “It’s a song of personal reflection and coming to terms with the ways we stretch who we really are to be something another person wants us to be. In the end, we find that we can never fully be what others expect of us, and we find freedom in accepting ourselves as we are. This is a journey we are all on as Americans and as humans.”

Listen to “What You Really Wanted” below.

