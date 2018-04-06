‘RESTORATION: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin’ is now available! The album features “I Want Love” performed by Chris Stapleton and incredible performances from artists like Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, and more. The album is available everywhere. Go check it out now wherever you listen to music!
