On April 27, Cicada Rhythm will release a new studio album, Everywhere I Go, via New West Records. The new release from the Athens, GA based band features, among other new tracks, lead single “Do I Deserve It Yet?,” which turns a critical eye to gender inequality in the wake of the Women’s March and associated movements.

“Everywhere I Go has our hopes, our nightmares, our dreams, and shortcomings, all undisguised, underestimated, and simultaneously all powerful within the human condition,” Andrea DeMarcus says. “We are continually realizing the true meanings of the songs as people hear and feel them, and as we navigate our relationships and journeys. We made considerable efforts to honor the songs in the recording process while maintaining the true stage sound of our raw performance.”

Kenneth Pattengale, known as one half of the Milk Carton Kids, and Oliver Wood produced the album. The band recorded Everywhere I Go in various locales across the Southeast, including churches and friends’ living rooms.

“It was a true honor to get to work with seasoned vets like Kenneth and Oliver, and their touch really helped mend the tunes together with a common thread,” Dave Kirslis says. “I don’t think I’ll ever be as lucky to work with two producers/musicians of that caliber again and I’m thrilled they got to be a part of this album.”

Cicada Rhythm recently kicked off a headlining tour, with dates running through early August. Listen to Everywhere I Go below.

<a href="http://cicadarhythm.bandcamp.com/album/everywhere-i-go">Everywhere I Go by Cicada Rhythm</a>