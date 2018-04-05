Western Centuries will release their new album Songs From The Deluge tomorrow, April 6. To tide folks over, the bi-coastal band (they’re based in Seattle and New York City) shared a new tune from the LP, the deceptively sweet “Cloud Of Woes.”

With its gentle shuffle and laid-back fiddle, “Cloud Of Woes” sounds, at first listen, like a happy-go-lucky barroom jaunt, but its foreboding refrain of, “Your cloud of woes will always find you,” tells another story.

“This one started off as a really tongue-in-cheek song, obviously, but then the themes just got too real, and too personal,” songwriter Cahalen Morrison says. “So, while still carrying on in the jokey style, it’s really something that can speak to everybody, no matter what their situation. I had a great time trying to marry the comical to the profoundly serious.”

Listen to “Cloud Of Woes” below.