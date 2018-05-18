Amanda Shires dropped the first single from her forthcoming album To The Sunset today. The track, “Leave It Alone,” explores the physical side of romantic love, a subject that is often difficult to write about without sounding downright cheesy. But Shires is a deft lyricist, and pulls the feat off with considerable aplomb. To wit:

Oh, let night start unfolding.

Get to the part where the space between us closes

where we lean into the gold-blue sky of morning

with the words we can’t find like bees inside us swarming.

I can’t leave it alone.

Of the song, Shires tells American Songwriter: “Love is a complicated and many-faced beast. Let it do us all in. It’s worth it.”

To The Sunset was produced by Dave Cobb and comes out August 3. Listen to “Leave It Alone” below.