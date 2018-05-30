One of the standout tracks from Andrew Duhon’s recently released album False River is “Heart Of A Man,” a brooding meditation on leaving love behind that showcases both Duhon’s vulnerable songwriting and his agile, soulful twang.

Duhon just shared a new video for the song, which he shot in Utah and Colorado with director Hunter Holder. The video features stunning scenery, much of which the pair shot with what Duhon calls a “redneck drone,” or “a painter’s pole with a camera duct taped to the end of it.” The resulting video is at once intimate and grand in scope, and serves as a fitting visual for the song’s push-and-pull narrative.

“For quite a few of the songs I write there are physical places my mind goes when I close my eyes and sing them,” Duhon says “Some tunes are uptown in New Orleans, and some are on the street I grew up on. This one lives somewhere wide open that I haven’t been yet, but the scenes in Colorado and Utah were a great representative backdrop for this song, and I’m glad we got to capture them this way.”

Watch the video for “Heart Of A Man” below.