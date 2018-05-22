Press Release:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, May 2018… PreSonus is shipping Studio One 4, a major update to the company’s award-winning, easy-to-use DAW that combines the best of the traditional recording studio model with the modern methods of creating beat- and groove-oriented music.

Top-of-the-line Studio One 4 Professional’s new Harmonic Editing features give you freedom to try out harmonies, transpositions, and chord progressions. The Chord Track goes far beyond a simple chord track for note data, working with instrument tracks and audio tracks for fast, efficient, multi-dimensional arranging and transposition. An ingenious Chord Selector makes it easy to experiment with new chord patterns and ideas. Built-in chord detection extracts chords from audio or instrument tracks. The combination of Harmonic Editing and Studio One’s Arranger Track and Scratch Pads makes Studio One the most flexible program ever for arranging and testing out new song ideas.

The step sequencer has served us well but it’s time for a fresh approach. Studio One Patterns, found in all editions of Studio One 4, integrate with Instrument Parts and automation, offering many more expressive possibilities than typical step sequencers. Patterns can live side-by-side with conventional Instrument Parts on the same track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiUpCTZ_Lk8

Studio One 4’s Musical Editor adds deeper editing features, speeds up the editing workflow, and simplifies recurring tasks. An innovative, streamlined Drum Editor enables editing drum parts as fast as you can think. Control over note events is greatly enhanced. Note event editing options also have been updated and extended. The powerful Macro system now offers added flexibility.

New in Studio One Artist and Studio One Professional, Impact XT adds more than 20 new features, transforming the Impact drum module into a complete production environment for beats and loops. Sample One XT has expanded from sample playback into a sampling powerhouse and features a wealth of synthesis-type options. In addition, you can drag-and-drop samples between Sample One XT and Impact XT and exchange samples with instruments like Presence XT using a common exchange file format.

PreSonus worked with Celemony on the original Audio Random Access (ARA) spec that allows for seamless integration with Melodyne. Studio One 4 is ready for ARA 2.0, which provides access to data from multiple tracks. Version 4 also eases the process of switching from other DAWs to Studio One by supporting AAF (Advanced Authoring Format) for data exchange with Pro Tools, Logic, Nuendo, Final Cut Pro, Premiere, and more.

Street prices are: Studio One 4 Professional $399.95; Studio One 4 Artist $99.95. Upgrades and crossgrades are also available. For more information, visit http://www.presonus.com/products/Studio-One