Press release:

Framingham, MA, May 1, 2018 – Bose Professional is now shipping the latest additions to its ToneMatch® audio engine series: the powerful new eight-channel T8S ToneMatch mixer and the four-channel T4S ToneMatch mixer, representing the next generation of the ToneMatch line and offering unprecedented connectivity with intuitive control. Compact and portable, both the T8S and T4S are gig-ready. Craig Jackson, Category Line Manager for Bose Professional, remarks, “The T4S and T8S are designed to make performing easier for musicians and DJs. Modern digital mixers can often be difficult to use. We focused on making our new mixers sound great and offer seamless live control. They feature powerful audio processing and a simple user interface that allows our customers to get up and running quickly so they can focus on their music.” Their rugged enclosures have a protective, magnetically-coupled cover to protect controls and connectors. A chassis-bottom insert allows the use of standard mounting accessories to keep the mixers in reach during performances.

About the T8S ToneMatch Mixer:

The eight-channel T8S ToneMatch mixer is intuitive to operate, with illuminated, stage-friendly tactile controls, an easy-to-read display and scene recall. ToneMatch processing presets with the powerful and advanced DSP engine (including studio-quality effects and Bose zEQ equalization, which redefines low, mid and high ranges for each ToneMatch preset) make it easy for musicians to take control of their music. When used with Bose® L1® and F1 systems, the T8S provides full end-to-end tonal optimization.

The T8S includes a ToneMatch power supply. Dimensions: 8.4” x 12.25” x 3.25” (214 mm x 311 mm x 83 mm).

About the T4S ToneMatch Mixer:

The four-channel T4S offers most of the same features as the T8S, but also includes dual ToneMatch links – designed to send digital audio to L1 Model 1S/II systems while receiving power on the same provided ToneMatch cable (note: when not used with an L1 system, the T4S can also be optionally powered by an accessory ToneMatch power supply). The final difference between the mixers is the inclusion of an output meter on the T8S (not included on the T4S). Dimensions: 8.4” x 7.25” x 3.25” (214 mm x 184 mm x 83 mm).

45-Day Better Music Guarantee:

To make it convenient for customers to experience Bose T4S/T8S mixers in their own environment with their specific gear, Bose has included the products in its 45-Day Better Music Guarantee. Exclusive to Bose direct sales channels, users can buy and try a system, and if for any reason they are not satisfied, they may return it for a refund. Optionally, customers can easily try out the mixers at participating MI retailers.

The T8S and T4S are now available with U.S. MSRP’s of $899 and $599, respectively.

For more information, visit PRO.BOSE.COM