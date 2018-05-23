Buddy Guy is set to release his new album, The Blues is Alive and Well, on June 15. Today, Guy released its lead single “Nine Below Zero.” This will be the 81-year old’s 18th solo record.

The Blues Is Alive And Well is the follow-up to the prolific blues guitarist’s 2015 album Born To Play Guitar, winner of “Best Blues Album” at the 2016 Grammy Awards. The album is produced by songwriter/producer and longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, and will feature a 14-song track list, with guest appearances by Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards and James Bay.

Guy has also been announced as the 2018 Americana Lifetime Achievement Honoree for Instrumentalist. The Americana Music Association will honor him during AmericanaFest at their Honors & Awards event on September 12th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Check out the new single “Nine Below Zero,” along with the track list for The Blues Is Alive And Well below.

The Blues is Alive and Well tracklist:

A Few Good Years Guilty As Charged Cognac (feat. Jeff Beck & Keith Richards) The Blues Is Alive And Well Bad Day Blue No More (feat. James Bay) Whisky For Sale You Did The Crime (feat. Mick Jagger) Old Fashioned When My Day Comes Nine Below Zero Ooh Daddy Somebody Up There End Of The Line